Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.