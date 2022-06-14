New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EDU opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

