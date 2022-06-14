New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $13,539,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $44.44 on Thursday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

