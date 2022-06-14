New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,131,091 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,199.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,451 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 102,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.46. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

