Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1,647.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.