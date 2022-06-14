NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,953.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00560981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00232962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00028719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011135 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.