NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NEE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. 184,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

