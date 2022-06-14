NKN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.91 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and $3.91 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

