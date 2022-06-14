NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($54.69) to €56.50 ($58.85) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NN Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 42,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

