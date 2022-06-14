Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,899. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

