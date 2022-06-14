Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Up 76.9% in May

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NLITW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 7,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. Northern Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

