Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

