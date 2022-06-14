Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

