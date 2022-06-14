Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

