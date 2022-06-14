Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

