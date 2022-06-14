Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.