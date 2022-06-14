Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 771,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

