Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $37,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

NTRS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

