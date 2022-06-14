Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Castellan Group’s 7th Largest Position

Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.2% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. 26,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,707. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

