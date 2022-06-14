NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NLBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. NutraLife BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

About NutraLife BioSciences (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. The company also offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant, as well as dietary and other products, such as sanitizer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.