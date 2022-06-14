NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NLBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. NutraLife BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
About NutraLife BioSciences (Get Rating)
