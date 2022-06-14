Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 49.3% in May

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,315,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 340,453 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 265,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 340,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

