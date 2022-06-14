Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
