Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 247.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 184.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 94,713 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 359,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

