Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 52.4% in May

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 446,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 286,323 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 231,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.