NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.52 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

