O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 2,004 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.