O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 60,930 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. Blackstone comprises 5.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.59 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

