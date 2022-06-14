O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys New Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 14.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 9,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

