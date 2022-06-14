O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys Shares of 1,074 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,224. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,634.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

