O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $391,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

