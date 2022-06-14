O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $974,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.