O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 8,391 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.85. 205,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

