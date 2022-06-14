O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

