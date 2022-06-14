O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.94. 78,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

