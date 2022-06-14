Oakhurst Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,711 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakhurst Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

