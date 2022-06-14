Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 201,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE OACB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 22,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

