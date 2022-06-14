Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 201,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE OACB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 22,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
