Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,203 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. 873,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,150,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.