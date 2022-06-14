Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.