Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

