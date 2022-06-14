Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,744 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $31,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

OLN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 13,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

