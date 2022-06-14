Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $192.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $192.79 million and $25.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001361 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00042775 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

