Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Ooma has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

