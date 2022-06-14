Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,596,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

