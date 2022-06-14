Oraichain Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $636,647.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,963.26 or 1.00008335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

