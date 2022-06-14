Orchard Capital Managment LLC Grows Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises approximately 4.9% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.71% of Criteo worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.