Orchard Capital Managment LLC Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 266,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 632,172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,174,000.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

