Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 2.1% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 313,471 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 281,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

