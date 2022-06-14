Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Trading Down 1.9%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

