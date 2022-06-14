Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,538,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.12. 10,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

