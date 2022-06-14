Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Buys $10,350.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz purchased 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

Shares of Paltalk stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 283,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of -0.41. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Paltalk in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

