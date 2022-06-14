Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.86.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
