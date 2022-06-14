Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

